Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Kovack Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.9% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 247.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $396.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

