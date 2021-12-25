Centre Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 3.2% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $86,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

