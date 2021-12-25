Rarible (RARI) Trading Up 6.7% This Week

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Rarible coin can now be bought for about $14.35 or 0.00028113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $78.20 million and $5.44 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rarible Profile

RARI is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,790 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

