Brokerages Expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. Points International reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $86.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.70 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Points International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.95. 2,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,773. Points International has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.34 million, a P/E ratio of -88.61 and a beta of 1.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International accounts for 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

