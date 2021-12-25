Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 368 ($4.86).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAB shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.28) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.83) to GBX 276 ($3.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Shares of MAB stock remained flat at $GBX 246.60 ($3.26) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 76,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,344. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 368 ($4.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 236.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 264.53.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.13), for a total value of £29,056.20 ($38,388.43).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.