BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $590.97 Million

Brokerages expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to report $590.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $595.00 million. BrightView posted sales of $554.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BrightView by 57.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in BrightView during the second quarter worth about $184,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BrightView during the second quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BrightView by 30.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BV traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. BrightView has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

