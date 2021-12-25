Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Raised by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.9% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $569.62 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $621.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

