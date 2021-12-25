Analysts Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will announce $65.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.07 million and the lowest is $65.70 million. Heska reported sales of $64.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $251.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.15 million to $251.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $285.00 million, with estimates ranging from $273.60 million to $296.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

NASDAQ HSKA traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.79. The stock had a trading volume of 35,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.81 and its 200 day moving average is $226.77. Heska has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $275.94.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.00 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 24.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

