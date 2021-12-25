Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 3,051.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,051.60 ($40.32).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SXS. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.64) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spectris to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,370 ($44.52) to GBX 3,150 ($41.62) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.81) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 438 ($5.79) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Spectris alerts:

LON:SXS traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 3,661 ($48.37). 18,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,057. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,818 ($37.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,167 ($55.05). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,683.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,653.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.