Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.20.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.
In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Union Pacific stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.01. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $249.94. The company has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
