Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,002,312,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,234,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.01. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $249.94. The company has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

