Nvwm LLC Buys 1,901 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 280.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $396.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $390.67 and its 200-day moving average is $372.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

