Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.08). Aspen Group also reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASPU. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Aspen Group stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.18. 424,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,302. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Douglas Kass acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,150 shares of company stock valued at $115,641. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 322.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 311,111 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 82.1% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 379,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 170,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

