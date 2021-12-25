Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYBX shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Get Synlogic alerts:

SYBX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. 217,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,720. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Synlogic in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Synlogic in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Synlogic by 31.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synlogic by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.