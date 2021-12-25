Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STLC shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cormark lifted their price target on Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stelco in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stelco from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of STLC traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 58,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,557. The firm has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.55. Stelco has a one year low of C$19.67 and a one year high of C$51.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

