Sepio Capital LP Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $242.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $243.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

