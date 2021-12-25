Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,203 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PayPal were worth $131,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 162,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,322,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 65,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,997,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 62.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 271,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,739,000 after buying an additional 104,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $192.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

