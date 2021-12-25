ThreeFold (TFT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $110,446.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $110,446.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 52.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.18 or 0.00198686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.08 or 0.00226240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003064 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00029060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.21 or 0.07984871 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.