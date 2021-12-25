Brokerages Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.80. Capital Product Partners posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

CPLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 32.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPLP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,200. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $301.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

