McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.30.

Shares of CAT opened at $206.20 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.11 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

