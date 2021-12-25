MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,226 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,398,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,644,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $470,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $155.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

