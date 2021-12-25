Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $114.20 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

