Doliver Advisors LP Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 0.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $913.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $925.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $900.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

