EnterCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $53.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 64.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 46.2% higher against the dollar. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $158,604.65 and approximately $53.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00043203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

