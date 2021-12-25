$1.17 EPS Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.25. Hologic posted earnings of $2.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Shares of HOLX traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,191. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Hologic has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hologic by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 343.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

