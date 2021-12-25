Mengis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

NYSE IBM opened at $130.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

