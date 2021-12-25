Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. Materion posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE MTRN traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $88.47. The stock had a trading volume of 32,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.10. Materion has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Materion in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Materion by 435.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

