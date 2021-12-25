Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Buys 3,826 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,828 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Comcast by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,681,000 after buying an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

