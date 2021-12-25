Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys Shares of 11,000 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,914,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 9,627.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,951,000 after buying an additional 281,014 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,046,000 after purchasing an additional 156,824 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,391,000 after purchasing an additional 140,913 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,648.50.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,439.33 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,491.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,474.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

