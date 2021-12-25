NFTify (N1) Price Down 2.8% This Week

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. One NFTify coin can now be bought for $0.0829 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFTify has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. NFTify has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $22,022.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00056242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,046.23 or 0.07993105 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,601.86 or 0.99961203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00072756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00053022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

