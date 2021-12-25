$0.63 EPS Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.68. Albany International reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist cut their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728 in the last 90 days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Albany International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Albany International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after buying an additional 24,435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Albany International by 139.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Albany International stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $88.53. 135,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33. Albany International has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

