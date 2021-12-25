Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Repare Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($2.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,775,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPTX traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.15. 173,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,882. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $924.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.36.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.