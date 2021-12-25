Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Repare Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($2.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,775,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPTX traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.15. 173,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,882. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $924.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.36.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

