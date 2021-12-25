Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,426 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Intel by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,024,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $169,804,000 after purchasing an additional 236,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

