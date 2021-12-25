Alphastar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 519.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $296.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.71 and a 200 day moving average of $233.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $741 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

