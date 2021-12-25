First Pacific Advisors LP Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,162 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 5.3% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $411,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after acquiring an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after acquiring an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after acquiring an additional 98,059 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $664.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $569.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $670.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

