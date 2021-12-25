eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,562 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up 5.3% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned about 1.13% of eBay worth $512,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,173 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,690 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.