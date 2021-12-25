Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.8% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 21.4% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 42,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 241,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $81,995,000 after purchasing an additional 161,271 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,184,688 shares of company stock worth $395,582,396. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $335.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $932.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.41. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

