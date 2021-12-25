Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.5% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,422,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,949,000 after buying an additional 268,302 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $6,682,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.12. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $178.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

