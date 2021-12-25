The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will report sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58 billion. Williams Companies posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $9.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $11.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39,233 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 76.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 53,496 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,560,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

