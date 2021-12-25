Sumokoin (SUMO) One Day Volume Tops $25,368.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0720 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $25,368.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.96 or 0.00424651 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000456 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 47,176,754 coins and its circulating supply is 40,476,754 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

