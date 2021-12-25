Castle Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, Castle has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $14,721.39 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.69 or 0.00297681 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009004 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011023 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003487 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00016847 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

