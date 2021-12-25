AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases 42,731 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 22.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 42,731 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $34,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 17,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,880 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,574,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 7,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,419 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,667,000 after acquiring an additional 377,830 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $391,280,000 after acquiring an additional 358,845 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APTV opened at $162.40 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $127.06 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.44.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

