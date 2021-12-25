Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 861 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 223,864 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $87,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $495.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $498.15. The company has a market capitalization of $466.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Truist lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

