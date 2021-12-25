Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.0% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 51,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Analog Devices by 8.1% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 34,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Analog Devices by 15.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 322,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after buying an additional 63,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI stock opened at $172.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.