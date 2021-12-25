IoTeX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $72.92 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $72.92 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.60 or 0.00378560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

