Dragon Coins Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

DRG is a coin. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DRGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.