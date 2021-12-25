Autonio (NIOX) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.96 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $5.96 million and $148,987.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00056229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,062.23 or 0.08026085 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,699.90 or 1.00172090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00072694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00053202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

