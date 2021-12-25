Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) to announce sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year sales of $6.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Frontier Communications Parent.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FYBR. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $109,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FYBR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,826. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $35.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.