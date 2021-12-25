$80.25 Million in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to post sales of $80.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $159.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $1.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5,250%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $85.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.60 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $42.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

ADAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. 914,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,458. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $642.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

