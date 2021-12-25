Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 37,853 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after buying an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NIKE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,299,430,000 after purchasing an additional 238,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $165.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

