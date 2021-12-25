Brokerages Expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.38). Celldex Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.00. 431,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,042. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 2.75.

In other news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $292,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $197,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,423 shares of company stock worth $1,064,359. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 179.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,777 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,384,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,156,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,836,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 2,186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 649,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,055,000 after buying an additional 620,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

